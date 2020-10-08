The Minister for Works and Housing has revealed that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the police is to interrogate his predecessor and other Ministers in the Mahama era over 1,500 units of Saglemi Affordable Housing Project.

According to Samuel Atta-Akyea, the Ghana Institution of Surveyors has submitted its audit report on the Saglemi Housing project and his Ministry has forwarded the findings to the CID for action.

He stated that Collins Dauda and other officials cited in the report always report to the CID to assist in investigations.

Samuel Atta-Akyea

“I have heard this Jane-John argument that we [NPP] have abandoned Saglemi, but we haven’t abandoned the projects, Saglemi is tainted with embezzlement, there is no dispute about it.

“And I could tell you that the Ghana Institution of Surveyors has come out with a conclusive report to the effect that Saglemi is a rip-off and the amount of money that has been blown in the project is over $100 million and the housing structures over there do not measure up to the monies that they have indicated.

“So I am not here to embarrass anybody, but if we [NPP] don’t go through the legalities of it, how do we continue? So now that we have surrendered the GIS report to the CID, we can look forward to completing the project,” he said.

Speaking to a section of the press in Parliament Thursday, Mr Atta-Akyea promised that government will soon resume work after the CID completes its work on the audit findings.

“I can’t be too sure that it will be ready at the end of the year but it will be extremely good if the job is continued because we have pushed so hard to ensure that Saglemi is not abandoned,” she said.