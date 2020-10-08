TV presenting, as simple and easy as it seems on the eye requires the right skill, dedication, commitment, guile, passion and experience and that is what she epitomises.

With experience in production, presenting, coordinating skills in radio, television and MC of several sophisticated productions including the Miss Universe Ghana pageant, Mauvie Hayford, known to her fans as Mauvie the Motivator, is currently exhibiting her loquacious, yet shy and private nature as a TV Host at the Multimedia Group Limited.

She started off as the host of ‘Home Affairs’ on Joy Prime, Multi TV on February 8, 2014, and is now the host of ‘Fresh Juice’, every weekday, 4:30pm – 5:pm.

With a career spanning over a decade, Mauvie’s rise to becoming one of Ghana’s finest on air personalities has seen her become a journey woman with a distinguished CV to match, working for some of the best media brands in Ghana.

EMPLOYMENT HISTORY

Atlantis Radio

Presenter/ DJ Mau In The Morning

XFM

Presenter/ DJ/ Producer/ Programmes Executive

MauG on Freeway – Co-host X FACTOR (Agony Aunt Show) Battle of the X’s (Game show)

Xhale (Mid-morning show) Xpress Lane (Drive time)

The Mautivator Show (Motivational)

Metro TV

Presenter American Idol & Airtel Entertainment News

Class FM

Host of Touch of Class

Dream Television

Presenter/ Costumier

Volunteer Programs

Representative/ coordinator (Team Leader) TTG FORIEGN TRADE FAIR in Italy

Aside work Mauvie loves music, reading and motivating people with uplifting messages.

“Father God, Family, Friends and Fans”, the “4 Fs” as she puts it, have been her backbone in her 12-year experience in the media industry.

“I love sleeping and I’m the world’s biggest gourmand, who loves to see people happy. You can’t feel sad when you’re eating or asleep,” Mauvie laughs out.

Follow her on social media:

IG: mauviethemotivator

Twitter: mauviethemotivator

Facebook: Mauvie the motivator