Debrah Sarpong, a cocaine pusher, who later turned into a shoeshine boy and subsequently ended up at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as a student studying science in accounting and finance, has finally graduated.
At the age of 12, on the street of Kumasi Amakom, master Debrah started the hustle on a bad note by pushing drugs.
Though he was not a user of the drugs, he distributed the drugs which is equally a crime. When later he realised the dangers involved he quit and began shoeshine business.
The shoeshine business became the game-changer which literally set him up for studies at KNUST.
Read below his full story: