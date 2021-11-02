A chaotic match in the third-tier of Argentina football saw a coach shot and the players fleeing from the pitch.

The incident happened during a game between Huracan Las Heras and Ferro de General Pico on Sunday evening.

Reuters reports that fans of the home team fought among themselves during the match, resulting in mass chaos.

The confusion quickly escalated onto the field, causing the players of both teams to run for cover.

Gunshots were also fired, with the fans running to hide behind walls. Meanwhile, Ferro coach Mauricio Romero was shot in the shoulder.

A statement from the club said the coach is okay and has been sent to the hospital for his wound to be stitched.

Romero is doing well and out of danger. After leaving the stadium he underwent tests in a local hospital and is now giving a statement to police, Ferro tweeted.

Huracan also condemned the actions of the rioters and cautioned lawless fans to stay away from the club.

For years families have been chased from grounds. May all those that harm the club stay away so that the real fans can return, the club posted on Facebook.

Huracan were leading 3-1 before the incident but the game was subsequently called off.