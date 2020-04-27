National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has explained the motive for gate-crushing a workshop by the Electoral Commission (EC) at the City Escape hotel in Accra.

According to him, he went to the venue with the police to ensure the EC complied with the court order after he secured an ex-parte injunction granted by the Tema High Court.

The Ningo-Prampram MP on Friday secured an injunction to stop the Commission from holding its workshop at the City Escape Hotel at Prampram ahead of a compilation of a new voters register.

The elections body was, however, reported to have held the meeting at City Escape Hotel in Accra in apparent disregard to the order.

The livid legislator, therefore, besieged the hotel premises with some members of the NDC but was refused entry by the police.

Sharing his ordeal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, he said he could see officials of the EC holding a meeting but they were told nothing was happening.

“Law and sense have been thrown outside the door for political reasons,” he said.

The Ningo-Prampram MP could not fathom why he is being chastised for doing the right thing.

“Those making case about the numbers there stink of hypocrisy. You find nothing wrong with the EC breaking the law?” he quizzed.

He blamed President Nana Akufo-Addo for the conduct of the officials of the EC since it serves his political agenda.

“The irresponsibility of the EC is sponsored by Akufo-Addo and the presidency,” he said.