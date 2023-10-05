In a remarkable initiative, some citizens of Ghana are taking the reins in shaping their nation’s future by contributing their insights to the 2024 national budget and economic policy.

Education and immunization have emerged as the focal points of this transformative endeavour, underscoring the commitment to building a healthier and more educated society.

The Ghana Civil Society Organisations Platform on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in partnership with SEND Ghana, has brought together key stakeholders from the education and health sectors.

Their mission is to tap into the collective wisdom of civil society organizations and groups to integrate these valuable perspectives into the 2024 education budget.

At the heart of these discussions are concerns about the current state of the education and health sectors in Ghana and the collective vision for their future.

Participants in the forum are passionate about ensuring that the government allocates resources where they are needed most.

The National Coordinator of Ghana CSOs Platform on SDGs, Levlyn Konadu Asiedu, emphasised the critical need to increase the education budget.

She stressed that, this increase is essential to meet the minimum global benchmark, setting Ghana on a path toward providing quality education for all its citizens.

Mercy Amokwando of Hope for Future Generations highlighted the importance of prioritising immunisation.

Immunisation, she argued, is not just a medical necessity but a strategic investment in the nation’s future.

Ensuring the provision of adequate resources for immunisation programmes is a crucial step toward safeguarding the health and well-being of Ghana’s youngest citizens.

This collaborative effort between civil society organizations and engaged citizens exemplifies the power of collective action.

By actively participating in the budgetary process, Ghanaians are taking ownership of their nation’s future, striving for a brighter and healthier tomorrow.