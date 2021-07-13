Gospel musician, Priscilla Appiah, Popularly known as Cilla, has dropped her new song dubbed Lift Jesus Higher and it’s making waves on social media.

The song, produced by sound engineer Kaywa, urges gospel lovers to praise their maker for blessing their days with bountiful opportunities and grace.

The danceable tune is quite easy to relate to, easy to sing along and will arrest the attention of music lovers across the country.

In an interview with Adomonline.com, Cilla, whose gospel career sprung in Kumasi, said her song is manifesting great deeds in the lives of those who listen to it.

Cilla’s love and passion for gospel music and song ministration touch her audience by bringing hope and strength.

She started her career singing in church choir at Kings Palace International, London, United Kingdom.

Cilla started writing her very own songs from 2010 but it was not until 7th January 2020, that she released her maiden single ‘ADOM PONO’, a danceable tune with very powerful lyrical content.

A track she claimed was her personal testimony and must have been inspired by Bible verse, 1 Corinthians 16:9.

Cilla is currently working hard in the studios on her new album. She has chosen a decidedly wider array of gospel styles to touch emotions and boost people’s faith to the glory of God.