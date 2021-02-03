The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has, after investigations, declared Chy Mall, an online trading and marketing service, a Ponzi scheme.

In a statement, signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Faustina Lartey, the EOCO revealed that the company is “neither registered by the Bank of Ghana nor the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“The general public is, therefore, cautioned to desist from investing and patronising CHY Mall.”

According to the Crime Office, the Chinese Company, CHY Century Heng Yue Group Limited/Sairui E-commerce Ghana Limited, is registered as an online trading and marketing service.

The company, in its operations, allows customers to purchase a product online from a virtual shop through free registration.

“Customers then purchase an investment package that ranges from Gh¢770 to Gh¢9,240.

“In addition, customers earn money by operating a trading account by owning an online shop and trading in Chy Mall goods in the shop and engaging in the networking referral system simultaneously or without engaging in the networking referral system,” the statement revealed.

