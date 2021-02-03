João Moutinho scored one of the best goals of the season as Wolves come from behind to beat nine-man Arsenal 2-1 after David Luiz and Bernd Leno were both sent off.

Mike Arteta’s side stormed out of the blocks with the returning Bukayo Saka hitting the post in the first minute and having a goal disallowed for offside in the build-up.

Nicolas Pepe then had a shot saved onto the bar but opened the scoring with a fine solo effort for his third goal in four games.

It all looked to be going to plan for the Gunners until first-half stoppage time when Luiz was sent off for catching Willian Jose in the box and Reuben Neves hammered home the resulting penalty to equalise.

Arteta brought on Gabriel to shore up the back but his side found themselves behind after a stunning 30-yard strike from Moutinho flew in off the post, his first-ever goal at Molineux.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when Leno was sent off for bizarrely using his arm outside the box, volleyball style, to clear the ball.

And Nuno Esprito Santo’s side held on to win this bizarre game to record their first victory in the league since mid-December.