The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral has revealed that churches in Ghana will be expected to dedicate one week for prayers and special offerings towards the project for the next three years.

Apostle Opoku Onyinah, speaking at a fundraising ceremony for the edifice on Sunday, noted that the initiative forms part of strategies to raise enough funds for the $250 million project.

He also indicated that: “The period is to be labelled National Cathedral Week.”

“During that week, the weekdays will be used to pray for the country and cathedral project, and on that Sunday, a special offering is to be taken for the Cathedral project.

“Corporate bodies in Ghana as well as Ghanaian Christian churches in the diaspora will also be contacted to make a contribution towards the project,” he said.

The Chairman then called on various church leaders to galvanise support from their jurisdiction to see to the successful construction of the Cathedral.

“Two weeks after this national launch, that is, September 19, 2021, we appealed to all churches to launch the fundraising at their levels to engender greater enthusiasm and participation.

“During such programmes, free-will offerings and pledges are expected to be taken to support the Cathedral project,” he urged.

The building of the Cathedral is in fulfilment of a pledge President Nana Akufo-Addo revealed he made to God before winning the 2016 elections.

As part of efforts to redeem his promise, the government has demolished the houses of judges located on the proposed site to construct the National Cathedral at Ridge in Accra.

The 5,000-seater auditorium Cathedral project will also bequeath a gracious national park for all Ghanaians, bring new skills, technology, and jobs to the country, and act as a beacon to national, regional, and international tourists.

The government has further revealed that the Cathedral is expected to be officially opened on March 6, 2024.