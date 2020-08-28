The wife of the Area Head for Teshie-Nungua Church of Pentecost, Mrs. Rachel Koduah has urged believers to follow the narrow path to heaven as glorious brides of Christ.

Speaking at the climax of the week long National Women’s Ministry week celebrations at PIWC Graceland, Nungua on the theme: “Woman! A Glorious Bride to Possess the Nations,” she said the church is not necessarily the physical structure we see but rather the individuals that inhabits it and the head of the church is Christ Jesus.

According to her, Christians are the brides and Christ is the bridegroom.

Using Ephesians chapter 1:3-5 as a reference, she stated that, Christ as the bridegroom has bought believers at a price and it is therefore very important that they know their true position in Him.

“Knowledge of our true inheritance in Christ will shape us in the way we conduct ourselves and our lives,” Mrs. Koduah said adding, Christ is preparing us to be presented to the Lord as holy, acceptable, and spotless on his second coming.”

According to her, this will be possible if only believers walk the narrow but righteous path which is most often liaised with discomfort, hardships, and setbacks.

“However, this righteous path will ultimately bring us to a glorious end,” she said.

According to her, the broad-way which is the sinful way may be easy but the end thereof is destruction and as such believers must endeavor to avoid it.

Mrs. Koduah assured the congregation that the Lord is not ignorant of their challenges and efforts to stand strong and that at the appointed time He will come through for them if they do not give up.

Quoting from the book of Revelations chapter 2:1-5, she admonished believers to repent of all waywardness and embrace righteousness which befits their status as brides of Christ.

Mrs. Koduah reminded the congregation that believers are the salt and light of the world, and losing this makes them empty vessels with little or no importance. She further advised believers to be obedient to Christ, our Bridegroom, and allow ourselves to be washed anew by his Word!

Speaking at a virtual meeting at PIWC Sakumono earlier in the week on the theme: ‘Portraying God’s Glory in Hospitality’, Mrs. Koduah read from Genesis 18: 18, 24:15-28, Hebrews 13:6, 1 Peter 4:9. She used the story of how Abraham ministered to three men who were angels and he receiving blessings from the lord.

She urged women to show hospitality without grumbling and do every act of hospitality from their heart.

Speaking on Sunday, August, 23rd 2020 on the topic: “The Lord God Almighty Remembers” The Area Leader, Deaconess Cynthia Araba SiawAgyepong quoted Malachi 3:5 among other Biblical texts and encouraged believers to be steadfast in the faith, serving with all their might as Abraham did and saved his family and household including Lot from disaster. She also made references to Hannah and said after a long time of prayers for the fruit of the womb, the Lord remembered her and gave her a son. Barrenness come in many forms, it could be dryness in business like peter on the sea of Galilea, whatever has become barren will be moved in Jesus name,” she encouraged believers adding, “the God you have served effortlessly and tirelessly will surely remember and reward you for your handwork.

Women across the 26 districts of the Teshie-Nungua Area of the Church of Pentecost participated in the just ended National Women’s Ministry week celebrations.

Source: Grace/Life Media Teams