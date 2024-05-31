After several years of dedicated hard work and significant achievements, Christian Service University College, CSUC, a private institution, in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, has been granted a presidential charter.

This has elevated its status from a tertiary institution to a fully-fledged autonomous university.

The historic milestone marks an essential step forward in CSUC’s mission to provide high-quality education and contribute to the country’s human resource development.

On September 1, 2023, the presidential charter was granted to the institution with an official confirmation on May 16, 2024, to end the process and confer on the university the presidential charter.

Christian Service University is now part of 10 universities that are chartered in Ghana.

The process to achieve autonomy started six years ago and gained official confirmation on May 6, 2024.

During this time, thorough evaluations were conducted to verify if the university adhered to the necessary conditions. These assessments focused on factors like student-to-faculty ratios, infrastructure, financial stability, and other crucial elements to guarantee academic rigour and long-term viability.

Established in 1974, the 50-year-old institution began its operations as a Bible college and for 30 years it diversified its system to a general university that offers different professional and academic programs like business administration, communication, computer science, and information technology, among other programs.

In 2004, non-theological courses were included in the education system.

Speaking on Luv in the morning with David Akuetteh, Professor Samuel Kofi Afrane, Vice-Chancellor of the university indicated that the journey of fifty years from a college to a university college has been challenging but interesting.

“Over the years, we have stood our ground with our Christian values, integrity, quality, and values as a Christian university. The university has a population of about 2000 students who fall across various religions, genders, and races regardless of the university being Christian-oriented.

“I do not remember when we had a conflict with our brothers from other religions”, he said.

The university plans to introduce profession-oriented programs by September including master’s programs in events management, investment and risk management, digital marketing, and cybersecurity, among other programs.

It intends to introduce its first doctorate program by the next academic semester.

Granted the presidential charter, enables the university to award degrees in its name, expanding its reach and impact beyond previous limitations with more opportunities for collaboration and partnerships both locally and internationally.

As part of its 50th anniversary, Christian Service University College will proudly showcase the reception of its presidential charter, marking a momentous milestone in the institution’s history.

