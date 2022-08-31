The Methodist, Catholic and Presbyterian University College Ghana have received a Presidential Charter making them full-fledged universities.

The charters will now allow the universities to award their own degrees rather than through an affiliate as required of all private Universities without a charter.

President Nana Akufo-Addo presented the Charter Certificate to the universities on Tuesday, August 30th 2022 at a brief presentation ceremony at the Jubilee House.

President Akufo-Addo explained the three universities have met the requirements to be on their own.

He urged them to continue to introduce innovative programmes that will shape the knowledge of their graduands who will in turn impact positively on the socio-economic development of the country.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, received the Charter on behalf of the Presbyterian university.

The new status makes the Moderator the Chancellor of the University.