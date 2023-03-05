An ex-convict, who was helped out of prison by Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, could not hold back his tears as he paid his respect to the late footballer at his one-week celebration.

The man, who gave his name as Steven Appiah, said that he was jailed for six months because of a fight he had with a taxi driver in 2017.

He narrated that he was in prison one day when one of the prison officers told him that a footballer had come to pay their fines for them to be released.

“I was imprisoned for six months after fighting with a tax driver… I was in the prison for two months and I had no hope of coming out.

“One day, they came to tell us that a Black Stars player has come to pay the fines for prisoners who committed lesser crimes for us to be released. I was very shocked.

“Where ever he is may his soul rest in peace,” a sobbing Stephen Appiah said.

The ex-convict, who was in jersey, went on to request a T-shirt of Christian Atsu.

Family, friends and sympathisers gathered in Accra for the one-week observation of the death of Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.