The Commission on the Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has accepted the petition from South Dayi Member of Parliament, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, to probe the report on illegal mining authored by former Environment Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

The legislator on Tuesday, April 25 petitioned CHRAJ to investigate violations of fundamental human rights, alleged corrupt practices, issues of conflict of interest and abuse of public office by certain public officials cited in the report of the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, the Commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal, said: “We [CHRAJ] would with the means available to the Commission, give it the deserved attention that this particular galamsey report which has bedevilled the public space deserves.”

According to him, although the Commission has received and is studying the report, they will establish a prima facie to determine whether the allegations trigger the mandate of CHRAJ.

He added that after studying the petition submitted, it is likely for the Commission to undertake a preliminary investigation into the matter, adding that “We may even invite the lawyer [petitioner’s lawyer] for further particulars when we are satisfied, we will then proceed to determine who the respondents in the case are.”

He noted that when the respondents are made known, as natural justice will require, they would be requested to comment on the matter.

He added that the next step will then be determined by CHRAJ.

When asked of timelines he expects the probe to run, he said “Looking at the quantum, the shear size of the petition and the accompanying documents, and the possibility that we will be getting back to the lawyers, if any, and then the preliminary investigation, I cannot put my hand on it.”