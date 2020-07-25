A bodyguard to President Nana Akufo-Addo has threatened to deal with the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi.

In a video sighted by Adomonline.com, the bodyguard, identified only as Choman, amid insults, asked Mr Gymafi if he had ever ‘been beaten in politics.’

“You’ve never been beaten in politics before, that’s why you talk anyhow and always run your mouth. Are you a man? If there is a scuffle in Ghana right now you will run away, the likes of President Akufo-Addo and others have fled during a melee, so stop the childish comments you make when on radio,” he said.

Choman’s comment follows Mr Gyamfi’s assertion that supporters of the party (NDC) should defend themselves against members of the New Patriotic Party who try to attack them.

Choman was identified as a bodyguard of President Akufo-Addo in a documentary titled ‘Militia In The Heart Of The Nation’ by award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure.