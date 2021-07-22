A Chief has been arraigned before the Koforidua Circuit Court for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

Mark Koranteng, 65, Dademantse of Mpanmu near Dedeso was arrested by Begoro Police in the Eastern region after the parents of the victim made a formal complaint to the police.

According to the parents, they observed strange physical changes and symptoms of pregnancy on the victim.

In February this year, the accused who used to call the victim “my wife ” sent someone to call her for an errand but he allegedly took advantage and had sexual intercourse with her.

The parents alleged the victim told them that the chief subsequently had sexual intercourse with her again the same month.

They made an official report to Begoro Police but the case was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Regional Police Headquarters in Koforidua.

The medical Doctor endorsed the medical report form issued to the victim, stating that “pregnancy has been confirmed with a urine pregnancy test. Abnormal examination reveals palpable uterus up to umbilicus which is mildly tender“.

The Chief was arrested and during the submission of his caution statement, admitted inviting the victim to his house twice to give her money but has never slept with her.

Prosecuting Officer, Chief Inspector Benard Annor, charged the chief with the offence of defilement.

He has been granted bail by the Koforidua Circuit court to reappear on July 26, 2021.

This comes after the Eastern Regional Manager of Glo Ghana telecommunication company was also arrested by Police for also allegedly defiling a 14-year-old Junior High School student in Koforidua.

The accused, Awoseni Akinyemi, 30, allegedly defiled the JHS2 student three times in his house at Abrewa-Nkwata a suburb of Koforidua and gave her contraceptives each time.

He has been put on remand.

The Girls Education Unit of Eastern Regional Police Command has expressed worried over increasing sexual abuses against teenage girls leading to an increase in teenagers.

Over 17,000 teenage pregnancies were recorded in 2020 in the Eastern region, making it the second-highest nationwide after Ashanti Region.

Most of these girls have dropped out of school. The Ghana Education Service is therefore implementing a ” back to school” project to ensure these pregnant students go back to school after delivery.

ALSO READ: