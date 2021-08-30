The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral is shocked at the donation made by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, towards the construction of the project.

Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah said the gesture by the Muslim leader is a challenge to Christians in Ghana.

The Chief Imam shocked many when he made a GH¢50,000 donation for the construction of the National Cathedral.

The gesture is to ensure a speedy completion of the national edifice to serve as a tourist site and an income earner for Ghana.

National Cathedral Board Chairman

This rare contribution by the Muslim cleric, Apostle Onyinah said took them by a huge surprise.

“The Chief Imam has shown the way with the donation and we will follow suit. He has proven that there is love peace and unity between all religious groups in Ghana,” he stated.

The Church of the Board of Trustees revealed that many Christian leaders have also made huge donations for the completion of the project.

He also disclosed that they will soon hold a fundraising event to give opportunity to Ghanaians both home and abroad to make their donations.

Apostle Onyinah stressed that the National Cathedral project is devoid of politics but a national one for the glory of God.

Play attached audio for more: