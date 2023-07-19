The Chief of Aboabo Oyibi, Solomon Boye Borquaye, also known as Nii Aboabo, who was arrested for alleged fraudulent sale of land, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Chief Borquaye was remanded earlier on after he was arrested on a bench warrant in a GH₵45,000 land transaction.

In a motion for bail pending trial, Mr J. K Yeboah, counsel for the accused person, argued that he has on behalf of his client handed over GH₵25,000 to the prosecution to be given to the complainant.

Mr Yeboah said when granted bail, Mr Borquaye would mobilise his resources and pay the balance.

He entreated the court to admit his client to bail pending trial. The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Richard Amoah, did not oppose bail.

He said Mr Borquaye had shown some level of commitment by paying GH₵25,000.

“We leave the conditions for the grant of bail to the court’s discretion,” he said.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo granted the motion for bail and admitted Mr Borquaye to bail in the sum of GH₵50,000 with one surety.

It adjourned the matter to July 24.

Mr Borquaye was charged with a fraudulent transaction. He denied the charge.

The prosecution’s case is that the complainant is a businessman who resides in Kumasi.

It said in 2021, the complainant needed a parcel of land to buy and was introduced to Mr Borquaye as the head and lawful representative of Borkwei Mayewani family of Aboabo by a friend.

The prosecution said on July 15, 2021, the complainant met the accused who indicated that he could sell two plots of land to him for GH₵45,000, issued documents covering the plot and took the money.

It said when the complainant went to develop the land, one James Folagin, challenged him on ownership.

It said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and the accused person was picked up.

The prosecution said Mr Borquaye admitted selling the land to the complainant.

A search conducted on the land at the Lands Commission indicated that the “land is affected by land Certificate number TC2406 issued to Okiyipa Ogya Agona Family.”

The prosecution said investigations established that, at the time of granting the land to the complainant, Mr Borquaye had no title to the land.

