There were no goals, but plenty of entertainment as Brentford and Chelsea played out a goalless draw at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League.

Brentford edged the game and should have taken advantage of chances for Ivan Toney and, especially, Bryan Mbeumo, who headed straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga just after half time in what proved to be the nearest the game would come to a goal.

Chelsea also had chances with last-ditch defending, especially from Ethan Pinnock, denying them on a number of occasions. In the last minute of injury time, David Raya was called upon to make a good stop from impressive young substitute Carney Chukwuemeka who drove in a low effort from a narrow angle which the Bees keeper blocked with his legs.

The draw, the first points Graham Potter has dropped as Chelsea boss, sees the Blues lying seven points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal in fourth, while Brentford remain ninth.