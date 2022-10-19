Darwin Nunez scored his first Liverpool goal at Anfield as the Merseysiders continued their upturn in form with a narrow 1-0 win over West Ham.

The lively Uruguayan forward headed in the opener on 22 minutes and then went close to a second with a thunderous strike that came back off the woodwork.

West Ham were second best throughout the first period but blew a gilt-edged chance to go in at the break level when Jarrod Bowen saw his penalty saved by Alisson.

The second period was a more even affair with both sides somehow blowing excellent opportunities, but the Reds held on to take all three points and move up to seventh spot in the table as it stood, with the Hammers 13th.

Next up, Liverpool visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday while West Ham host Bournemouth on Monday night.