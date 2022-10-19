President Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

He was the Technical Advisor to the Minister for Education and Head of Tertiary at the Ministry.

This was contained in a letter from the Presidency dated Monday, October 17, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

“I am pleased to inform you that the resident has appointed you to act as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (the Service) pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the Governing Council of the Service, given in consultation with the Public Service Commission,” a portion of the letter read.

Dr. Eric Nkansah has fourteen days to either accept or reject his appointment as the new GES Director-General.

Dr. Eric Nkansah has over the last 13 years fervently worked as a banker, lecturer, researcher, and financial consultant. He was a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Banking Technology and Finance of the Kumasi Technical University.

He joined the University in 2012 and has since contributed significantly (in the area of teaching, research, programme development etc) to the development of the University. Before joining the University, he was the Sales Manager at the Krofrom Branch of Barclays Bank of Ghana (now Absa) where he worked for over five years.

He holds a PhD in Financial Economics; University of Zululand, South Africa (2015 – 2018), Master of Business Administration (Finance); KNUST Business School, Ghana (2008 – 2010); B.A (Hons) Economics; the University of Cape Coast, Ghana (2002 –2006).