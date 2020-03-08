Chelsea thumped Everton 4-0 to open up a five-point gap on the chasing pack in the race for a Champions League spot.

The hosts who welcomed former manager Carlo Ancelotti back to Stamford Bridge, took the lead when Mason Mount’s neat spin in the box afforded him the space to score before a swift break saw Pedro make it two.

In the second half, it took less than 10 minutes for Chelsea to double their lead. Willian drilled in from outside the box to make it three, and then Olivier Giroud stabbed home from a corner.

The goal leaves Chelsea still in fourth but five points clear of Wolves, with Manchester United yet to play their crosstown rivals.

Everton find themselves stuck in 12th, just 10 points off the relegation zone.