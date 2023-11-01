Mauricio Pochettino has called on Chelsea fans to “believe” in the process after a poor start to the season.

Chelsea have won five of their opening 12 games across all competitions.

The Blues were booed off after Saturday’s 2-0 loss against Brentford left them sitting 11th in the Premier League.

“They need to be with us. I know it’s difficult to keep your feelings and it’s normal,” Pochettino said.

“The fans want to win and are frustrated and they show emotion but the message is to believe and to show trust in us, and for sure it’s about the process of trusting and believing.”

The defeat against Brentford was Chelsea’s third loss at Stamford Bridge in the league this season and extends their winless streak at home to four.

Chelsea finished 12th in the top flight last season and Pochettino, 51, was appointed in the summer to try to improve their fortunes.

They have the opportunity to bounce back when they host Championship outfit Blackburn in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Saturday’s disappointment was further compounded by the dismissal of assistant coach Jesus Perez in the 88th minute following a scuffle when the Spaniard attempted to get the ball from Brentford’s technical area.

Referee Simon Hooper showed Perez a red card and he has until Thursday to provide a response after being charged with misconduct by the Football Association.

Speaking about the incident, Pochettino said: “Of course I think he deserved to be fined and to be punished.

“He broke the rules. It’s true. I need to apologise to Brentford and their coaching staff because you cannot go into their area.

“He knows he made a mistake. He wanted to win. He wanted to help the team and get the ball back and start to play.”