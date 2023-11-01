Ghana’s foremost pay-tv service provider MultiChoice Ghana, over the weekend participated in the annual “Run for Cure” event to support breast cancer awareness and raise funds for a worthy cause in Ghana.

Breast cancer is a global health concern affecting millions of women and their families.

MultiChoice Ghana recognises the importance of raising awareness about breast cancer and the need for early detection and treatment. The “Run for Cure” event is a powerful initiative that aligns with MultiChoice Ghana’s commitment to supporting important social causes.

MultiChoice Ghana contributed to this event by participating actively and encouraging its employees, customers, and the general public to join in the cause. It started with the acquisition of several hundreds of pink breast cancer pins for its staff. This was followed by a free breast cancer screen again for staff and their customers.

This weekend’s “Run for Cure” event is an inspiring occasion, with participants of all ages coming together to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and support services.

“This event is a great opportunity for us to give back to the community and support a cause that is close to our hearts,” said Matilda Asare Human Resource Manager. MultiChoice Ghana. “Breast cancer affects so many people, and by participating in the ‘Run for Cure’ event, we can make a meaningful difference in the fight against this disease.”

MultiChoice Ghana is committed to leveraging its platform and resources to create positive social impact. By supporting breast cancer awareness and research, the company aims to promote early detection and provide essential support to its staff affected by this disease.

The company’s team, comprising enthusiastic employees and volunteers, demonstrated their solidarity with cancer patients and survivors, as well as their families and caregivers.

The event, which featured a 5-kilometre charity run and various awareness activities, brought together participants from diverse backgrounds, including corporate entities, non-profit organisations, and members of the public committed to the fight against cancer.

For more information about MultiChoice Ghana’s initiatives and community engagement activities, please visit www.facebook.com/DStvGhana .