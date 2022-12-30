Chelsea have confirmed the signing of striker David Datro Fofana ahead of the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old will join Chelsea on January 1 from Norwegian side Molde FK.

“Chelsea FC has reached a pre-agreement with Molde FK for the transfer of David Datro Fofana,” the club said in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming David to the club!”

Fofana played a key role as Molde won the Norwegian Eliteserien title by 18 points this year, scoring 15 goals in 24 appearances.

He has played in the Europa League with Molde and made his Ivory Coast debut earlier this year.

Fofana could soon find a place in Chelsea’s side given they have lost Armando Broja to a season-ending injury and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not in the best run of form.

Chelsea are the lowest scorers in the top half of the Premier League table with just 19 goals in 15 games.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount scored on Tuesday as Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0 in their first game after the 2022 World Cup break.

It has been confirmed that defender Reece James will miss up to a month following an injury in the win.

James lasted 53 minutes before signalling to the bench to be substituted and he has since undergone scans to see if he will need further surgery.

“Defender Reece James underwent assessment earlier today after being substituted during the second half of last night’s 2-0 Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth due to a knee injury,” a club statement confirmed on Wednesday.

“Scan results have regrettably confirmed a setback for the 23-year-old, with Reece now set to be ruled out for up to a month.”

Chelsea next travel to Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day.