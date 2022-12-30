The 202/23 Ghana Premier League matchday 10 games return today at the various stadia across the country with some exciting fixtures.

At the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope, Legon Cities will host Karela United later today with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Saturday, Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park will welcome Babiani Gold Stars with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Tamale City at the Tamale Sports Stadium will host Accra Great Olympics with kick-off also at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa, Aduana Stars will welcome Asante Kotoko in a much-anticipated clash.

King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium will entertain Nsoatreman FC also on Sunday.

FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex in Samreboi will host Dreams FC.

Real Tamale United at the Tamale Sports Stadium will take on struggling Kotoku Royals.

Medeama SC at Akoon Park will take on Accra Lions.

On Monday, Hearts of Oak at the Cape Coast Stadium will welcome Bechem United with kick-off at 15:00GMT.