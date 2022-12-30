Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

The deal for Gakpo, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, is reportedly worth £37m and could rise up to £45m with potential add-ons.

The forward arrived in England on Tuesday for a medical and will be eligible to play from January 1, 2023.

He could be in line to make his Liverpool debut against Brentford in the Premier League on January 2.

“I feel really good, I’m really excited to be here,” he told the club website.

“I’m looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club. I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.

“I think for me personally it’s also good to develop here and there’s a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from.”

Gakpo boasts an impressive record in front of goal, scoring 55 goals in 159 games for PSV, and providing a further 50 assists.

He is top of the current Eredivisie scoring charts, scoring nine times in 14 games this campaign, he has also registered 12 assists.

Gakpo has 35 goal contributions in 31 games across domestic and international football this season.

He made his Netherlands debut aged 21 in June 2021 and has since scored six times in 14 appearances.

Three of those goals came at the World Cup in Qatar, where he netted in all three group games against Senegal, Ecuador, and the hosts themselves.

The 23-year-old was a sought-after prospect after impressing for both PSV and the Dutch national side and has reportedly been tracked by a number of clubs including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Following Man Utd’s 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest, manager Erik ten Hag was questioned about the club’s pursuit of Gakpo.

“I don’t talk about individual cases,” he insisted. “We are looking for a striker, it would be good with so many games coming.

“We want to stay in all the leagues we are playing in and you need numbers in the squad.”

Gakpo will help to bolster the Liverpool attacking line, with Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Roberto Firmino sidelined with injuries.

Jota is expected to be out until February with a calf issue, while Diaz could be out until March after having surgery on a knee injury.

Liverpool are back in action on Friday when they host Leicester City, before travelling to Brentford on Monday where Gakpo will be eligible to make his debut.