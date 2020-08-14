Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor has made shocking revelations about his private life.

He disclosed that, he was still a virgin at age 19 when he got an opportunity to play football in Germany.

“I was a virgin at 19 when I left for Germany. I’m not a good man because I have done a lot”, he jokingly in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM.

The former Black Stars captain who is also a father of seven said he broke his virginity before his first marriage.

However, CK Akonnor said marriage is not for him after going through two breakups.

“I’m a divorcee and I was married for eight years. I have seven kids with two women. There’s someone in my life now. Time will tell if I will get married again” he stated.

CK Akonnor said given his experience with women, most of the players come to him for advice on relationship issues.