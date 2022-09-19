Judy Austin, second wife of actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to wish first wife, May Yul-Edochie a happy birthday.

On her Instagram page, Judy described May as a queen as she showers her with wishes and prayers on her special day.

She wrote:

Happy beautiful birthday Queen mayyuledochie

I pray for God’s love and protection…

Wishing you everything good in life.

Enjoy your day.

Since her post hit the internet, Nigerians stormed her comment section to share their thoughts.

While some believe she meant well, others slammed her for her audacity.

Recall Judy Austin was in the news after she bore a son for Yul Edochie following their affair while being married to May Yul-Edochie who has three children with him.

