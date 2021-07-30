Black Sherif might be the biggest artiste currently in Ghana but it doesn’t exempt him from following the rules as a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

A video posted online sees the artiste being reprimanded by the lecturer of the institution who questioned him about what he was wearing.

The person assumed to have recorded the video tried to suggest that Sherif was immune to the laws of the school because of his status as arguably Ghana’s biggest local act.

Superstar for where?… Sarkodie doesn’t wear earrings, retorted the lecturer to the statement of the rapper, having no knowledge of the popularity of the ‘Second Sermon’ artiste.

Go and read. We have a dress code. Are you aware of that? Asked the lecturer.

