Gospel singer, Joe Mettle, tied the knot with his sweetheart Salomey Dzisa on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God in Tema Community Two.

READ ALSO:

United Kingdom (UK)-based gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, who could not attend Joe Mettle’s wedding physically, decided to take advantage of the new normal; ‘virtual’ to congratulate the newest couple in town.

Watch her in the video below: