The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of harsh weather conditions in some parts of the country Thursday evening to Friday.

Though brighter conditions are expected to take over most parts of the country in the early hours of the afternoon, cloudy weather will soon replace.

Some cases of thunderstorm or heavy rains are forecasted to happen in the northern half from the evening into the next morning.

For the southern belt, it will rain periodically, but not continuous throughout the night, leaving cloudy shadows in the morning.

The state of the sea will, however, be rough.