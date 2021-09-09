A member of the governing New Patriotic Partey, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has called for support for underfire Ghana coach, C.K. Akonnor.

Coach Akonnor, 46, has dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons following the Black Stars’ poor showing in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars opened their qualifiers with a 1-0 win over Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Stadium, with Mubarak Wakaso scoring the only goal of the game.

The playing body was slammed for the poor pattern of play despite the win.

On Monday, the team suffered a 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the second Group G game at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The defeat did not go down well with some Ghanaian football fans with many calling for his sack.

However, Mr Otchere-Darko believes the Black Stars losing to the Bafana Bafana is not a disaster.

He added that the team is in good shape and pleaded that it is about time “we offer our support to Akonnor.

“I don’t see the panic for the Black Stars. Losing to South Africa in SA with a return match in hand is by no means a disaster,” the renowned lawyer tweeted.

“We are in good shape with our 2022 destiny pretty firmly in our own hands. Let’s back CK & our men on the field & charge them to work for team & country.”

Ghana will play a doubleheader against Zimbabwe next month. The Black Stars sit 2nd with three points.

The West African country is seeking to book a place in the global showpiece that will be hosted in Qatar next year having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association will hold a meeting to review the performance of the team and the future of coach Akonnor on Friday.