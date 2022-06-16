Actor John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty Dumelo, threw a party to mark their daughter’s first birthday.

Mrs Dumelo shared photos of the princess-themed birthday on her Instagram handle.

“God is so good. He coats me every day with a new garment of praise. He has always given me a reason to sing new songs of joy. I will forever be grateful to the King of Kings. Happiest birthday my beautiful girl,” she captioned one of her posts.

The couple welcomed their second child in June, 2021. At the time there had been rumours that the couple may be expecting.

Some fans also deduced that Mrs. Dumelo may have been pregnant based on some photos she shared on her page.

The couple, however, did not confirm or deny those rumours last year.

But on Friday, June 10, Mr Dumelo and his wife took to Instagram to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday.

