Ghanaian musician Obaapa Christy has proven she can slay beautifully without showing skin.
The award-winning Gospel musician was a year older on December 7th, 2022 and ruled the internet with her birthday photos.
She was spotted in a black sleeveless jacket paired with a knee-level flare skirt. Obaapa Christy wore a white shirt to complete her look.
The fashion influencer wore one of Nana Ama Mcbrown’s famous frontal hairstyles to match her beautiful look.
The award-winning musician wore black socks and white sneakers as she poses for the shoot.
In another photo, she was pictured rocking a unisex backpack to complete her looks.
- Fuel prices to go down again from next week; this is why [Listen]
- Photos of Kumawood actor Wayoosi in braids set social media on fire
- I was diagnosed with cancer last year – KSM painfully reveals