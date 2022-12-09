Ghanaian musician Obaapa Christy has proven she can slay beautifully without showing skin.

The award-winning Gospel musician was a year older on December 7th, 2022 and ruled the internet with her birthday photos.

She was spotted in a black sleeveless jacket paired with a knee-level flare skirt. Obaapa Christy wore a white shirt to complete her look.

The fashion influencer wore one of Nana Ama Mcbrown’s famous frontal hairstyles to match her beautiful look.

The award-winning musician wore black socks and white sneakers as she poses for the shoot.

In another photo, she was pictured rocking a unisex backpack to complete her looks.

