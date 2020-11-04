District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ningo-Prampram, Paa Nii Doku, says the total number of school beneficiaries of the Ghana School Feeding Programme in his district has increased from six to 30 since he became the DCE for the area.

Boasting of some projects undertaken in the constituency, Mr Doku said in as much as he is interested in children going to school, he also wants them to be motivated, hence his decision to ensure that more schools in the constituency got enrolled into the feeding programme.

“Ever since I assumed office, only six schools in this constituency were under the school feeding programme and I also realised that most of the kids were not being motivated to go to school and so I decided to lobby and ensure that we get more schools under the programme. And trust me when I say that we have seen major improvement in school attendance than before,” he said.

Mr Doku made the assertion when Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem team stormed the constituency with a programme dubbed ‘The Big Debate’ on Tuesday.

He also indicated that, the incumbent government was working for the good people of Ningo-Prampram and that what they have achieved so far are visible for them to see.