Former President John Mahama has offered his best wishes to the final year Senior High School (SHS) students who are writing their final examinations from today, Monday, July 2020.

Some 375, 737 students, who are the first batch of government’s free SHS beneficiaries, are expected to sit for the exam.

Mr Mahama acknowledged it was not the best time to write exam due to the coronavirus pandemic but they [students] must strive for success.

“This is certainly not the best of times to sit for an exit examination but bear in mind that you have made yourself, your parents and the entire nation proud for your outstanding courage to write at this time,” he said.

He stressed Ghana, has for many years, been known and celebrated for producing the best West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results in West Africa.

This makes him confident: “The candidates even before stepping into the examination hall, are already our heroes and nothing can change that.”

The WASSCE, which is for selection to tertiary institutions and for certification, kicks off today, almost four weeks after the final year SHS students returned to school on June 22.

This follows months of homestay due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 and the government’s measures to curb its spread.