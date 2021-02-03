About 65 percent of lawyers called to the Gambia Bar in 2021 are Ghanaian law students who left Ghana and opted to study law in the West African Country.

According to sources, the new lawyers, mostly made up of Ghanaians, were admitted to be Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of The Gambia, at a ceremony held in Banjul, the capital of The Gambia.

Out of 38 lawyers who were admitted to the bar in the country on Monday, 25 of them were Ghanaians called to the Bar. The President of the Gambia Bar Association congratulated the new entrants to the Gambian Bar and urged them to cherish the name of their profession and consider doing more in the dispensation of justice.

For the new lawyers, congratulations have since been pouring in from their colleagues in Ghana led by the umbrella body of law students, the Ghana National Association of Law Students, who have been critical of the “system”.

Two years ago, then Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, who was Chairperson of the General Legal Counsel, the body mandated to regulate legal education, said the door to entry to law school will remain closed and tight.

This was after 128 out of 1,820 students, who sat for the entrance exam for entry into the Ghana School of Law that year, supposedly passed. The General Legal Council has said there is no conspiracy to admit fewer students.