A senior broking officer at KEK Reinsurance Brokers Limited has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Before his death, 27-year-old Samuel Akpatsu had shared his experience with his friends after contracting the virus enumerating his issues at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In an audio recording, he mentioned that at a point while in ICU, the suffering was too much for him that he wished he was dead.

Mr Akpatsu also begged that Covid-19 should not be played with and urged everyone to wear a mask.

He emphatically said “if we don’t have anywhere to go, just stay at home.”

The Central University College alumnus from the 2011-2015 batch studied Bachelors in Business Administration.

He also got a diploma in Insurance at Ghana Insurance College in 2017.

He worked at the KEK Reinsurance Brokers Limited as Senior Broking Officer for five years.

He was buried on January 23.