Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional Area, has described Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as a game-changer in the country’s political environment.

Describing her as an honest person, Nana Nketsia said her involvement as running mate for the 2020 election, has changed the dynamics of the political system in the country.

According to him, Ghanaians desire politicians who are honest, diligent, peace-loving and development oriented, which are her attributes.

Nana Nketsia made this known during an interaction with the members of the Sekondi Traditional Council as part of Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s campaign tour of the Western region.