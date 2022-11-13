Multiple award-winner, Sarkodie, has given his fans a hint of the financial investment he injects into his craft, especially his latest JAMZ album.

Speaking at a round table discussion where his album was under review, King Sark, as he is otherwise known, remarked that Labadi, the first song off his album featuring King Promise, was extremely expensive.

According to him, the intent was to create a vibe for a beach or boat cruise, which required he incorporates props that his songs would otherwise not require.

“I think I put way too much into my craft especially my finances. It’s extremely high,” he noted, while explaining that his music is the major way he sells his brand.

According to him, he spent about $150,000 on the Labadi music video which covered his production, crew and other expenses he did not want to compromise on.

He detailed that he provided flight for his three models from USA, and the UK, specifically London, and they were hosted in a villa which cost €30,000; €6,000 daily for the five days spent.

Sarkodie also revealed he booked a private chef and paid his crew handsomely since he is deliberate about the look and feel of his song, rather than the thousands of Dollars leaving his account.

One how he intends to recoup his funds, the talented rapper replied that “I don’t mind putting all this money because I own my stuff so long term its still gonna pay off just that its not gonna pay off now. I’m not gonna recoup this two three years on this song, but its forever though. If I didn’t own that then I wouldn’t put in all this money”.

The rap God opined that he birthed the expensive idea after monitoring how the Nigerian counterparts make waves with their music videos due to the massive investment.

JAMZ, a 10-track album with 9 artistes is Sarkodie’s eight studio album since he professionally joined the music industry in the early 2000s.

He featured Black Sherif, Omah Lay, Oxlade, Kranuim, Cina Soul, Ink Boy, King Promise, BNXN fka Buju, Joeboy and an extra song from the man himself.







