Controversial actress, Akuapem Poloo, is in a gratitude mode as she reveals for the first time how her spiritual twin sister Cardi B assisted her financially.

During her trial period when she was facing the Accra Circuit Court over her nude picture with her seven-year-old son, Poloo disclosed the American rapper came to her rescue.

Not only did she lend her voice to the #FreeAkuapemPoloo advocates, Cardi B supported her with $30,000 to settle her issues.

“Cardi supported me, she gave me $30,000 which I used during my court case and advised me all the time,” she is quoted saying in a recent interview.

Aside the money, she said the WAP composer reached out to her to support her craft and promised to feature her when she retains her balance in the music industry.

“Cardi wants to feature me and encourages me to keep producing music so I can build my potential,” Poloo claimed.

This is corroborated by Cardi’s promotion of her second song featuring AMG Armani she titled Waboka.

The International superstar posted Poloo’s look in the music video on her Instagram story as well as being one of the first persons to listen and endorse the track.

Meanwhile, Akuapem Poloo has taken to her social media platforms to celebrate Cardi B as she marks her birthday.