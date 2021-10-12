The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has decided to exceptionally allow the presence of 2,000 spectators for the TotalEnergies CAF CL 2021/22 – Hearts of Oak (GHA) Vs W.A.C (MAR) – Match 45.

In a letter sent to the GFA, the continent’s governing body reiterated that the CAF and FIFA covid-19 match protocols clearly state that all matches must be played behind closed doors.

It, however, added that it has taken the decision to exceptionally grant the GFA and Hearts of Oak’s request after analyzing and assessing the safety & security situation at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“Accordingly, a decision has been taken to exceptionally allow the presence of 2,000 spectators given that the National Safety & Security Officer (Julius Ben Emunah) and Club Safety & Security Officer will coordinate all safety measures on the aforementioned match.

“We kindly ask your cooperation to fully comply with the above decision, while noting that in case of non-respect, your federation will be subject to disciplinary sanctions by CAF”, Raul Chipenda Development Director stated in the letter.