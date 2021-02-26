Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has shared a blast from his past.

He has introduced his followers to his life back in the 90s or beyond when he was in the process of becoming immersed in the anointing.

He was photographed at what is believed to be a church event, where many well-dressed adults like himself were in attendance.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams was rocking his white embroidered kaftan and a black pair of shoes.

Though his full face is not in view, it is clear that the Ghanaian Charismatic pioneer looked enchanting like he does now.

In another photo, he was captured with another Archbishop at a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a church project.