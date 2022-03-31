With the 2022 World Cup scheduled to kick off in November later this year, here are the list of countries that have qualified for the 32-team World Cup in Qatar.
- AFRICA
Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia.
- ASIA
Iran, Japan, South Korea, Qatar (as hosts), Saudi Arabia.
The United Arab Emirates will face Australia in a playoff in June, with the winner taking on Peru for another berth in Qatar.
- EUROPE
Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland.
Wales will play Scotland or Ukraine to decide the final qualifier from Europe.
- NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN
Canada, Mexico, United States.
Costa Rica will face New Zealand in a playoff for a spot in Qatar.
- OCEANIA
New Zealand won the Oceania qualifying tournament to claim the region’s place in the intercontinental playoff.
- SOUTH AMERICA
Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay.
Peru finished fifth and will play the UAE or Australia for a spot in Qatar