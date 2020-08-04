The former Electoral Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs Charlotte Osei, has dropped a new photo and it is breaking the internet with her beauty.

Wearing a blue dress, which is complemented by her iconic glasses, she posed in front of the camera for a nice shot.

She took to her Instagram account to post the photo with the caption: May your August be blessed and filled with new dreams. So I will restore to you the years that the swarming locust has eaten, The crawling locust, The consuming locust, & the chewing locust, My great army which I sent among you. You shall eat in plenty & be satisfied.

Social media users have reacted to Mrs Osei’s post, with some showing admiration for her beauty.