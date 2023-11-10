Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has been fined GH¢500 by the Human Rights Court for failing to decide on his case seeking to halt investigations and prosecution by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The OSP made this known in a post on X (Twitter).

“The Human Rights Court (1) has awarded a cost of 500 cedis against Charles Bissue due to his failure to decide on whether to proceed with the case or withdraw it.”

In June, Charles Bissue filed a lawsuit at the High Court in Accra in an attempt to prevent the Office of the Special Prosecutor from pursuing charges against him.

The OSP had launched investigations into Charles Bissue’s alleged involvement in corruption and corruption-related activities during his tenure as secretary for the IMCIM.

The OSP announced the imposition of the fine on Charles Bissue through its official communication channel.