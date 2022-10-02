The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PBC Ltd and the former Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano North, Richard Akuoko Adiyiah, has passed away.

JoyNews sources confirmed Mr Adiyiah died on Friday in his home. He was found dead in his chair.

The former MP, who also doubled as the CEO of Golden Bean hotel in Kumasi, died at age 67.

Richard Akuoko Adiyia was a consummate Finance and International Development Executive.

He worked with the United Nations for over a decade across continents. Mr Adiyia worked as Chief Finance Officer (CFO) at United Nations Observers Mission in Georgia (UNOMIG). He was in charge of Budget and Finance at the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Geneva, Switzerland as well as the Finance Officer, United Nations Office for the Cordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), New York, USA.

He also served as a former Member of Parliament for the Ahafo-Ano North Constituency from 2008 to 2012.

Until his appointment as CEO of PBC Limited, Mr Adiyia was the Financial Controller of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited and was credited as being part of a team that has transformed the state-owned Distilleries Company.