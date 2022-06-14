The chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) branch in the Central Region has been interdicted by the union’s National Executive Council for financial malfeasance and other behaviors inimical to its growth.

According to an investigation committee set up to look into his activities, the chairman embezzled nearly ¢400,000 from the union.

At a news conference in Cape Coast, the National Chairman of the GPRTU, Nana Nimako Ben Asiama, asked the Regional Chairman to refund the money he’s embezzled or they take him to court.

In a petition filed in relation to the alleged scandal, three (3) regional executives of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, including the Regional Vice-Chairman and the 1st and 2nd Trustees, demanded that the Regional Chairman’s activities be investigated.

According to them, the Chairman had no regard for the constitution of the organization which he led.

They accused him of side-stepping the trustees and deciding to use the funds of the union for his personal gains.

The National President of the GPRTU, Nana Nimako Ben Asiama, said a prima facie evidence of his financial malfeasance had been established, hence his interdiction.

“We set up the committee to investigate him. We gave him the opportunity to be heard. We found him guilty based on what he said. Now, he ceases to be the regional chairman of the union,” he stated.

According to the union, if the regional chairman does not refund the money, they have no other option than to send him to court.

The Acting Central Regional Chairman of the GPRTU, Ignatius Mensah, encouraged his members to be vigilant and refer such matters to the various Welfare Committees for redress.